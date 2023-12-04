Climate change: Minister tells scientists to help farmers improve crop yields

December 04, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

In the changed circumstances in view of climate change, it has become essential to adopt technological innovations and scientific interventions for bettering agriculture and improving farm yield, said Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Minister in charge of Mandya district, was speaking after inaugurating Krishi Mela at the V.C. Farm in Mandya district on Monday.

The Minister said weather patterns were entirely different now because of the changing climatic conditions and agriculture is not the same it used to be many years ago when there were timely rains and the yield would also be good.

Now, scientists and researchers are coming out with crop varieties that suit changing climatic conditions. If farmers employ technological innovations, they could get higher yields which will help them improve their income and financial stability, he explained.

Though Mandya is a farm-centric district, farmers in Belagavi and Maharashtra are at the front when it comes to the adoption of technologies in farming. In Belagavi, farmers get a yield of 120 tonnes of sugarcane per acre but the yield is around 60 tonnes to 70 tonnes an acre in Mandya. If farmers in Mandya adopt the system that supports higher crop yields, it will improve their financial stability, the Minister observed.

He called upon the scientists at the agriculture universities to reach out useful information to farmers so that they are also aware of the research happening and the ways and means of their adoption in fields. Guidance to farmers at the right time is very important and researchers must ensure that farmers get useful information.

The Minister told scientists from the universities of agriculture sciences to study Mandya’s climate, water and soil and advise farmers accordingly on the crops that can fetch them higher returns suiting the conditions. Farmers must lead a peaceful life and for that they must be financially stable. Each taluk in the district has its own system and this needs to be properly studied, he suggested.

MLA Darshan Puttanaiah called upon scientists to come to the help of farmers and suggest crops that are suitable for the soil in their areas.

Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchangiri Mutt said agriculture has got top priority and added that India has ensured food security and is one of the leaders in exporting food products to various countries. The credit for this must go to farmers and the scientists and researchers in the field of agriculture.

Secondary agriculture is key for the farmers to improve their earnings, the seer felt.

He advised the farmers to make use of the Krishi Mela while suggesting that chemical fertilizers can degrade soil fertility in the years to come and the time may come when the country would face food shortage if no action was taken to reduce the dependence on fertilizers. Everyone must join hands and work towards establishing organic farming and promote millet cultivation, the seer stated.