Karnataka

Cleanliness drive

Chikkamagaluru district administration conducted a cleanliness drive at Manikyadhara, part of Chandradrona hill ranges, in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Saturday. Officers of the Revenue, Chikkamagaluru City Municipal Council, Forest Department and others participated in the drive. The staff members collected plastic material, used cloth and other waste at the tourist spot.

H.L.Nagaraj, Assistant Commissioner, said people visiting the places should keep them clean. If they continued to litter the tourist places, the administration would have to impose restrictions on tourists.

CMC Commissioner B.C.Basavaraj, tahsildar Kantaraj and others were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 7:11:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cleanliness-drive/article37140354.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY