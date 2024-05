May 07, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The Common Law Admissions Test (CLAT) 2025, for admissions at National Law Universities, will be conducted on December 1, Sunday, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., the Consortium of National Law Universities announced on Monday. The decision was made after a meeting of the executive committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium, according to a press release. “Details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process shall be released shortly,” the release said.