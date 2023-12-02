CLAT 2024 witnesses surge in registrations and applications

December 02, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024, a national-level entrance test organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities, set to take place on Sunday, December 3, has achieved a surge in registrations with over 1 lakh candidates expressing their interest in the test.

According to a press release, the test will be conducted at 139 centres across the country. “In addition to this remarkable registration feat, CLAT 2024 recorded a substantial increase in undergraduate and postgraduate applications as compared to the previous year (CLAT 2023),” the release stated.

“Undergraduate applications have seen a noteworthy increase of 34.7%, while postgraduate applications have surged by an impressive 25.8%. This surge in both categories culminates in an outstanding overall growth of 24.5%, showcasing the enthusiasm and widespread interest in CLAT 2024 and can be attributed to the shift of the exam to the month of December from June, which enables a tension-free timeline for both the aspirants and organizers,” release added.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the stress levels of candidates, the Consortium has restructured the undergraduate paper reducing the questions from 150 to 120, and retaining the same duration of two hours, which will allow the aspirants to concentrate on the exam.

CLAT 2024 has also expanded its footprint by introducing new test centres in Silvassa and Diu in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu to accommodate candidates from regions with a significant tribal population.