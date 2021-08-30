Karnataka

Classes for students of standard 6 to 8 to reopen on September 6 in Karnataka

Students arriving at a school in Mysuru as classes for standards 9 to 12 reopened on August 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Close on the heels of re-opening classes for students of standard 9 to 12, Karnataka government has decided to resume classes for students of standard 6 to 8 on September 6.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on COVID-19 that was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on August 30.

Announcing decisions taken at the meeting, Revenue Minister R. Ashok told mediapersons that classes will be re-opened for the above students only in taluks that have a COVID-19 test positivity rate below 2%.

Classes would be held on alternative days with all COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Minister said while pointing out that attendance should not cross 50%.

 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, and Minister of Science and Technology, Higher Education & Information Technology Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, interacting students of classes 9 and 10 of Nirmala Rani High School in Bengaluru, after classes resumed on August 23, 2021.

In all, classes would be held five days a week while the remaining two days would have to utilised by school authorities to sanitise class rooms and the premises, he said.


