SSLC exam from March 31; 37,475 students to appear in Mysuru

March 30, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MYSURU

A total of 37,475 students, including 19,054 boys and 18,421 girls, are appearing for the SSLC examination in Mysuru district from Friday, March 31. The examination will conclude on April 15.

The students will be writing the examination at 148 centers spread across the district. As many as 48 such centers are located in Mysuru city alone.

The office of the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) in Mysuru said necessary arrangements have been made at all the examination centers for the smooth conduct of the examination.

DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs told The Hindu that the admission tickets had been issued to all the students by the respective heads of schools, downloading the same from the website. “This step has been taken since last year to ease the process of distributing the admission tickets.”

He said the police have imposed prohibitory orders around the exam centers and all photocopying shops will remain closed around the exam centers on the day of exam. Adequate police security will be deployed at all the centers as a precautionary measure.

As many as 61 route officers have been appointed for carrying the question papers to the respective examination centers, the DDPI said.

Students can travel in KSRTC buses for free if they show the admission ticket. “We have communicated the same to the KSRTC authorities and the free travel will be given to the students appearing for the examination,” Mr. Urs added.

The DDPI said the BEOs and others have been instructed to ensure that the answer scripts from the taluks after the examination have to be sent to the district center the same day.

Mr. Urs maintained that the students from Mysuru are all set for the examination and are confident of coming out with flying colours. “We are hoping for a better percentage than last year’s results. This year, the syllabus was completed two-three months before the examination and the students had ample time for the preparation,” he stated.