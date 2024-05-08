GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CII to bridge gap between academia and industry

Published - May 08, 2024 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Principals and leaders from 18 institutions discussed potential collaboration and groundwork for future strides to bridge the gap between academia and industry, at a recent meeting.

The interaction started with the topic of 30 events held across 11 institutions, with 20 industry members participating, impacting close to 5,000 students, according to CII, Mysuru.

Santosh Gundapi, vice-chairman, CII Mysuru, discussing industry projects, explained their potential as vehicles for addressing industry challenges. Encouraging institutions to take ownership of such projects, he asked for sustained engagement, involving faculty and successive batches of students to ensure good results

Eswar Rao, chairman, CII Mysuru, spoke about the mutually beneficial nature of industry-academia collaborations.

Highlighting the importance of collaborative problem-solving, he urged institutions to actively engage with industry partners in tackling real-world challenges.

A CII press release said the dialogue concluded with many ideas and suggestions from principals and senior members, spanning across engineering, management, and general degree colleges, as well as universities, paving the way for a future marked by innovation and synergy.

“As Mysuru embarks on this journey towards a more robust and dynamic collaboration between industry and academia, the seeds of progress have been sown, heralding a future where innovation knows no bounds, and mutual success becomes the hallmark of our endeavours,” the CII said in the release.

