HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Christ University set up Cyber Forensic Lab

August 31, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberspace has no borders, and the ability to protect virtual spaces that are vulnerable to external threats becomes of paramount importance, city police Commissioner, B. Dayananda, said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first Indian Cyber Security Council held in Christ University, Kengeri on Thursday, where the Cyber Forensic Lab was also inaugurated, Mr. Dayananda, while emphasizing the need for security and regulation in the e-commerce and e-governance sectors, said that the essence is developing technologies, processes, and practices designed to safeguard our virtual assets from malicious actors and potential threats.

The cyber security summit, a collaborative initiative between Christ University, and the Center for Advanced Research in Digital Forensics and Cyber Security (ARDC), aimed to bring together leading experts in cyber security to create awareness of challenges that everyone faces within the digital landscape.

M. G. Balakrishna, vice president, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) said, “We need to educate people on safety methods on net banking and other business transaction apps and urge them to strictly follow instructions given by the banks, financial institutions, and cyber police.”

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.