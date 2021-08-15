Chittaranjan Kalakoti dead

The former leader of Janata Parivar and two-time MLA from Haveri Chittaranjan Kalakoti (90) passed away in Haveri due to age-related illnesses on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

A close associate of the former Chief Ministers Ramakrishna Hegde and S.R. Bommai, Dr. Kalakoti, a medical practitioner, was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Haveri in 1983 and 1985 on Janata Party ticket. Earlier, he had served as Haveri Taluk Panchayat member and Haveri APMC member.

Dr. Kalakoti had secured GFAM (Graduate of Faculty of Ayurvedic Medicine) from Podar Ayurved Medical College in Mumbai in 1958 and had won the hearts of the people by providing free medical treatment at the Gandhi Seva Ashram at Koradur, his native place. Known for simple living, he was also instrumental in te establishment of the Sangur Sugar Factory. He had continued serving people at the ashram even after crossing the age of 82. CM mourns

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has mourned the demise of Dr. Kalakoti. In a condolence message, Mr. Bommai recalled Dr. Kalakoti’s association with Janata Party and Janata Dal and his close association with his father [S.R. Bommai]. He did great service as a doctor and as a social worker, he has said.