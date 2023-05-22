HamberMenu
Children missing from Sira traced in Hassan

Four children were traced at Hassan KSRTC bus stand

May 22, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Four children who went missing from Chikka Bangere village in Siri taluk of Tumakuru district were traced in Hassan on Monday. 

Manjula, 13, Bhanu, 13, Madhu Kumar, 13, and Mahalakshmi, 15, all friends, had gone missing on Saturday. A case was registered at Pattanayakanahalli Police Station in Tumakuru district. The police shared information about children with the police in neighbouring districts.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar informed the media on Monday that the children were traced at the Hassan bus stand. Tumakuru police traced them with the help of Hassan Extension Police. They were taken back to their native place.

The four children left their place on Saturday and travelled to Bengaluru and from there they moved to Hassan. The public who observed them had informed the police, it is said.

