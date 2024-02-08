GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chikkamagaluru police take Congress workers into custody

February 08, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Chikkamagaluru police took Congress workers, who attempted to disrupt a programme organised by Namo Brigade in Chikkamagaluru, into custody on Thursday. They were opposing the participation of Chakravathi Sulibele in the programme.

Namo Brigade had organised the programme at Vijayapura Extension. Around 20 Congress workers gathered near the venue to protest. The police took them into custody. Later, two workers attempted to put up a banner with objectionable content at the programme venue. A few BJP supporters intervened to stop them. Later, the police succeeded in taking them into custody.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe and other officers were at the spot.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.