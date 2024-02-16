GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chikkamagaluru DC proposes to declare Mullayyanagiri plastic-free zone

DC has invited suggestions from the public on the proposal. She said the plastic waste in the hill station had been polluting water bodies

February 16, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj has proposed to declare Mullayyanagiri hill station, a popular tourist destination in Chikkamagaluru taluk, a plastic-free zone, with effect from March. The officer has invited suggestions from the public on this move. Those interested can submit their suggestions before February 29.

In a public announcement, released to the media on Friday, February 16, the DC said the hill station in Chikkamgaluru is part of the Western Ghats, the source of many rivers, including the Cauvery, Kabini, Hemavathi, Tunga, and Bhadra. Mullayyanagiri had been part of the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary. And, Hirekolale Lake, which had been providing drinking water for Chikkamagaluru, was located on the foothills of Mullayyanagiri.

The place had been attracting hundreds of tourists, trekkers every week. During the weekend, the number of visitors will be high. “The district administration has noticed visitors throwing plastic bottles, utensils in the hill stations. Their negligence has caused pollution. It affects the microorganisms in the soil, besides polluting water bodies. Considering the safety of the people depending on the water bodies in the hill stations and biodiversity, the district administration has proposed to ban them in the area,” she said.

The DC has also instructed Zilla Panchayat CEO to hold meetings at gram panchayats in the area and receive suggestions from the public.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.