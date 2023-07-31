HamberMenu
Chicken shop employee stabbed to death over row in Bengaluru

July 31, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old chicken shop employee was stabbed to death by his colleague after a row over bike key in Giri Nagar on Sunday. The accused has been arrested.

The deceased, Tilak, hailing from Nepal, was working in the chicken shop along with the accused, Siddaraju, 34.

According to the police, the duo was staying in a rented house and the owner had given them a motorcycle. On Sunday, they had a booze party after which Siddaraju wanted to go to a nearby shop and asked Tilak for the keys of the motorcycle. Heated arguments ensued when Tilak refused to give the keys. In the melee, Siddaraju grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him to death.

He later walked to a police station and confessed to the crime.

