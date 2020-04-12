Chemists told to collect details of people buying paracetamol

The district administration has issued directions to all chemists in Vijayapura to keep a record of all those who purchase paracetamol from them.

Briefing presspersons after the daily review meeting on COVID-19 on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that the decision has been taken to keep tabs on people who buy medicines to control fever. “Fever is one of the primary symptoms of COVID-19. Some people may buy paracetamol thinking they have the common fever, but it might be COVID-19. Therefore, just to keep track of it, we have directed chemists to collect from customers details such as their contact number and address. In future, we might need this information,” he said.

Saying that the district administration was giving permission to people who wish to go to hospitals in other districts for emergencies, Mr. Patil said that when they return, they will have to go into home quarantine. He said if the people don’t want to remain at home, they should stay in the city where they travelled to for treatment till the lockdown is over.

Asked about the status of medicines in the district, Mr. Patil said there was no shortage for now.