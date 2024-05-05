Charitable Trust keeps water tanks across city for birds and animals; urges CM to consider Cloud Seeding

May 05, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

A charitable institution in Mysuru has kept water tanks across the city to quench the thirst of birds and animals in the searing summer heat.

KMPK Charitable Trust, Mysuru, has kept about 35 to 40 water tanks, each having a capacity ranging from 50 to 75 litres, in different parts of the city to quench the thirst of birds and animals like dogs, monkeys, cows etc.

“We were keeping bowls and tying other containers to the trees for the benefit of animals and birds. But, with the heat reaching record levels during the ensuing summer, parching the throats of humans and animals, the Trust decided to keep water tanks at different places in the city,” said Vikram Iyengar from the Trust.

The trust’s volunteers and locals have been instructed to keep replenishing the water tanks with clean water from time to time, he said. Necessary instructions have also been issued to keep the area hygienic and also pay attention to prevent breeding of mosquitoes due to stagnation of water in the surrounding area.

One such tank was kept near Chamundi Hills on Saturday. Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association president C. Narayana Gowda, who poured water into the tank on the occasion, complimented the Trust for its noble gesture.

The ensuing summer had been very harsh and testing for the humans. However, keeping the requirements of birds and animals in such a hot summer was an appreciable gesture, Mr. Gowda said adding that birds and animals too need to quench their parched throats like human beings.

Cloud Seeding

Meanwhile, Mr. Gowda urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to consider a proposal to take up cloud seeding to ensure that rains fill up the lakes and other water bodies that had dried up in the summer.

In a statement, Mr. Gowda pointed out that State, which had already faced a harsh drought last year, was experiencing unprecedented hot weather conditions with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius, making life extremely difficult particularly for the farmers.

The farmers are finding it difficult to even grow greens, vegetables, fruits and flowers in the hot weather conditions. Greens and vegetables are either disappearing from the markets or have become very expensive since the last one month, he said adding that the hotel owners were finding it difficult to procure vegetables and fruits in the market for their businesses.

Hence, he urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to consider artificial rains so that the lakes and water bodies are filled up with water again and meet the drinking water requirements of humans and animals.