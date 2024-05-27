GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Channagiri violence: 25 persons arrested for attack on police station and stone pelting

Published - May 27, 2024 12:59 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A police personnel who was injured during the violence at Channagiri on Friday.

A police personnel who was injured during the violence at Channagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Davangere district police on Sunday arrested 25 persons, in connection with the violence during a protest against the ‘lock-up death’ of a person detained by the police in Channagiri on Friday night.

Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth had set up five teams to nab those involved in vandalising the police station, stone pelting, and damaging police vehicles and injuring police personnel.

The Channagiri police station that was vandalised on Friday night.

The Channagiri police station that was vandalised on Friday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Police sources have said that based on CCTV camera footage and cellphone videos of the vandalism, they had identified the miscreants and arrested them.

The Channagiri station police had registered six cases in connection with Friday night’s violence. Of the six, the police have made 25 arrests in four cases, and produced them before the court.

The background

Adil was brought to the police station in Channagiri on Friday in connection with a gambling case. As he collapsed after a while, he was shifted to hospital, where he was declared dead. Alleging that it was a case of a ‘lock up death’, a mob had staged the protest before the Channagiri police station which, however, turned violent resulting in injuries to 11 police personnel.

The incident already led to the Opposition blaming the State government for a failure of law and order, even as the Chief Minister admitted lapses by the police, leading to the suspension of two officers.

As a precautionary measure, additional police forces have been deployed in Channagiri. The SP has said in a release that the police were keeping an eye on social media posts. Those found circulating inflammatory posts, statements or videos would be dealt with strictly.

‘Probe ordered’

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said a probe has been ordered into the alleged custodial death case in Channagiri.

An Inspector and a DySP have been suspended, as there was no proper action on part of the police and there was negligence. Action would be taken based on the inquiry, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.