Chandrayaan, Puneeth, Rajnikanth, KGF among collection available for Bombe Habba  

October 14, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.
Dolls at Dasara Bombe mane at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru.

Dolls at Dasara Bombe mane at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Jahnavi T.R.

Dolls at Dasara Bombe mane at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru.

Dolls at Dasara Bombe mane at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Jahnavi T.R.

1,008 dolls of gods and goddesses on display at Garuda Mall in Bengaluru.

1,008 dolls of gods and goddesses on display at Garuda Mall in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Popular cartoon characters Doraemon and Nobita smile back at you while in another corner, Krishna is engaged in teaching English alphabets to pupils in a popular shop bustling with customers. Old Bengaluru areas turn into toy havens during the season of Dasara as thousands of bombes (dolls) adorn multiple shops. From something as basic as a family having a meal together to something as elaborate as the entire life cycles of a god or a famous person — the collections at the stores offer great variety. 

According to other doll sellers in Gandhi Bazaar, there is quite some demand for Chandrayaan dolls this year following the success of the recent lunar mission. The set is not in stock at many places. Dolls of late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, superstar Rajinikanth, sets inspired by the KGF film franchise are some of the unique inquiries they have received from customers this year. 

At Dasara Bombe Mane, hidden in a corner near Bull Temple Road and sprawled across three floors, apart from the eye-catching bombes that cater to those looking something unique to add to their collection, sit dolls of ladies preparing traditional South Indian food and the classic Mysuru palace and darbar set. The palace set is among the best-selling dolls in the store, where the prices begin from around ₹2,500.

“This year, the sales at our store are up by at least 25%,” Hemanth Kumar, the owner of the store said. Mr. Kumar’s store also runs a monthly chit fund scheme for dolls to which over 45 families have subscribed.  

The zeal among customers is also quite high as they travel from all over Bengaluru to these stores just to purchase dolls. For instance, Nethra Mohan, a resident of Nagarbhavi, had come to Basavanagudi for her annual doll shopping. This is a yearly practice for her, she said. “I arrange around 800 dolls on eight steps at my house. There is no definite theme, but I try to scour something new every year. I had recently set up Himalayas for the doll setting. This year I am looking for inspiration at the store,” she said. 

A retired official M.S. Thirumalachar, 82, carries the same enthusiasm every year for his doll arrangements. Last year, his theme was “Kaveri Nammadu” and this year, it is Bidadi Mane, which is an aspect of traditional weddings. “The traditional concept of Bidadi Mane is lost in all the pomp and grandeur these days. This is an attempt to remind the younger generations about the rituals,” Mr Thirumalachar said. 

