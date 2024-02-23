GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chamarajanagar court sentences man to 20 years RI for rape of minor

February 23, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The special POCSO judge in Chamarajanagar has sentenced a man to 20 years in rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor.

The Ramapura police in Chamarajanagar district’s Kollegal taluk booked a case against 26 year-old Rajappa of K.S. Doddi village in its vicinity under various provisions of IPC and POCSO Act in October 2020 after receiving a complaint that the accused lured a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marrying her.

He took the girl to Tamil Nadu, where they stayed in a relative’s house informing them that he would be marrying her. An investigation had confirmed that he raped the girl, said a statement issued by K. Yogesh, Special Public Prosecutor in the Additional District and Sessions Fast Track Special Court 1, which is also the Special POCSO court, Chamarajanagar.

On February 22, 2024, the judge of the Special POCSO court Lokappa N.R. sentenced Rajappa to six years rigorous imprisonment.

The court also ordered payment of ₹4 lakh as compensation to the victim from the District Legal Services Authority within 30 days.

