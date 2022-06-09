CFTRI scientists, schoolchildren begin yoga rehearsals

Staff of CSIR-CFTRI and students of CFTRI school in Mysuru practicing for the yoga day celebrations. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As a prelude to the country’s main event on International Yoga Day-2022 in Mysuru on June 21, yoga rehearsals for the CSIR-CFTRI schoolchildren got off to a successful start on the lawns of Cheluvamba Mansion on the premises of CFTRI on Tuesday.

The scientists and the staff of the CSIR-CFTRI led by director Sridevi Annapurna Singh took part in the yoga rehearsals. They did yoga ‘asanas’ as per IDY-2022 protocols. Thereafter, the daily yoga practice has continued in the campus and also on the school premises.

The yoga rehearsal was organised by CFTRI-FRIG (Food Research Institute Gymkhana) under the guidance of N.S. Satyanarayana, vice-president, YFM and Honorary Principal, Patanjali Yoga Study and Research Centre, Mysuru, and his 10-member team.

Dr. Singh, director of CSIR-CFTRI, who inaugurated the rehearsal, emphasised the need for practicing yoga daily for good health. More than 350 schoolchildren and their teachers along with students and staff of CFTRI attended the event.

The rehearsals will continue up to June 20 on CFTRI school premises for the schoolchildren and at CFTRI campus for the staff and research scholars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the yoga day celebrations on the palace premises on June 21. Around 15,000 people are expected to join the celebrations at the palace.

A scientist at CSIR-CFTRI said: “They wish to perform yoga at the palace and are awaiting nod from the authorities. We are practicing at the campus in the mornings. The one-hour long yoga session is being assisted by Pathanjali yoga teachers.”