Entrepreneurs to get skills on ‘3Ps’ of food industry

Special Correspondent February 15, 2022 20:43 IST

Special Correspondent February 15, 2022 20:43 IST

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru is organising a two-day online workshop on “3Ps of Food Industry: Processing, Preservation and Packaging” on March 3 and 4 under the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative for entrepreneurs and start-ups working in food processing.

The workshop will primarily focus on processing, preservation and packaging in the food industry. An overview of processing of various food products like bakery products, grains, spices, fruits and vegetables, specialty foods will be covered in the workshop.

Food preservation is a key factor for protecting food from microbial growth and to ensure its safety. The application of preservatives — both natural and artificial —, knowledge about the food safety standards, and regulatory requirements are the major concerns of MSMEs and start-ups for getting a robust foothold in the market, according to CSIR-CFTRI.

As it is known, packaging provides protection and tampering resistance for safe handling and distribution of the products. Advanced technologies are applied in food packaging using diverse materials like paper, plastic, aluminium, glass, biodegradable materials etc. It is expected that the workshop would be able to address and elaborate many pressing issues of the industry, a release said here.

For more details, people can visit https://cftri.res.in/sdp or email at pmc@cftri.res.in