CFI terms verdict ‘unacceptable’; hints at legal fight

Campus Front of India (CFI), a student body supporting the fight of the six girls in Udupi to wear hijab to classrooms from where the entire controversy originated, has termed the High Court verdict “unacceptable” and hinted at continuing the legal fight. Ataullah Punjalkatte, State president, CFI, said they were disappointed with the order. “We feel the court has only given a verdict, but not justice. We will continue our fight for hijab legally at further appropriate forums,” he said.

“Judiciary is supposed to uphold the very rights of the citizen and maintaining the unconstitutional hijab ban is a grave injustice done to the Muslim students. This will have a grave impact on the total education in Karnataka State. The BJP regime is trying to implement their agenda and dehumanise a community and the High Court verdict can now be a catalyst for their polarising agenda. It is an alarming sign that the judiciary interprets religious texts. We demand to uphold rights based on the Indian Constitution,” CFI said in a statement, adding they will continue all efforts to protect the constitution and individual rights.