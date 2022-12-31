CESC consumers can now scan QR code for bill payment

December 31, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Electricity bill payment has been made easy as consumers can scan the QR code on the bill for making the payment.

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC), Mysuru, an electrical distribution company fully owned by Government of Karnataka catering to five districts - Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagara and Hassan - has launched the initiative for hassle-free payment of bill.

CESC has introduced the new type of bill generation and payment system in coordination with Indian Bank, which is first of its kind in the State, a release from the CESC said here.

Consumers can scan the QR code printed on electricity bill using any UPI payment app for making hassle-free bill payment and get electronic receipts on their device instantly, the release added.

ISO certification

The company is the first in adopting new technologies and innovations. It adopted Smart Grid technology in 2014, when it was a new concept in the country. CESC has also introduced Distribution Transformer Lifecycle Management Software (DTLMS) in 2016 for effective management of critical assets.

Continuing the legacy, CESC Mysuru has become the first DISCOM in Karnataka to get ISO certification, which is an international recognition for efficient system functioning, the company said.

M/s NQA, an International ISO certifying body based in the U.K., conferred ISO 9001-2015 for Quality Management of its data centre and consumer compliant handling and ISO 27001-2013 for information security management of its data centre at CESC.

Virtual Account Number

A facility to make RTGS/ NEFT payment for bulk consumers using Virtual Account Number (VAN) is also being introduced from January 1, 2023.

Consequent to introduction of the dynamic QR code and Virtual Account Number (VAN) payment, the benefits to consumers are aplenty, the CESC said.

The benefits to CESC are also many, the release said. They include reduction of manual intervention; collection of bill amount on real-time basis; comprehensive collection of reports; avoiding long queues in ATP counters; reduction in manpower cost and facility charges to payment collection vendors.

Minister for Power and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar launched the CESC’s initiatives in Bengaluru on Friday. The QR coded electricity bill generation was formally inaugurated at the Shakthi Bhavan in Bengaluru.