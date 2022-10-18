Centre of Excellence on Metaverse to come up in Mysuru

The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) is collaborating with Mysuru-based Excelsoft Technologies to set up a Centre of Excellence on Metaverse in the city shortly.

Disclosing this to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer of Excelsoft Technologies Sudhanva D. said a lot of work in the direction of setting up the centre, a futuristic technology, has already been carried out. “Shortly, we will announce it”, he said.

Pointing out that metaverse environment was likely to play a great role in the future, Mr. Sudhanva said users will experience what happens in real world in 3D augmented reality world. While providing its description was “technically complicated”, he said people can understand metaverse by browsing secondlife.com on the Internet.

“If you go to the website, you can get space free of cost. You can build a township. You can go around. It is surreal”, he said. Mr. Sudhanva disclosed the proposal to set up a Centre of Excellence on Metaverse when he was addressing the media on the Big Tech Show 2022 along with KDEM Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Gupta.