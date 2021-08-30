‘Centre delaying declaring UKP and Bhadra project as national schemes’

Continuing his tirade against the ruling BJP government, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the government is deliberately delaying taking up Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Stage III. He also hit out at the party for not taking up the issue of the Mekedatu project.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Kumaraswamy accused the BJP government in the State as well as at the Centre of neglecting irrigation projects. “The Union government has also failed to declare the old Bhadra Project and Upper Krishna Project (UKP) I, II and III as national projects, though a proposal is before it,” he added.

He added that during the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government in the State, he had met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and sought a meeting of all stakeholders to issue a gazette notification for the Mahadayi and Krishna tribunal awards. He also appealed for approval for the detailed project report submitted for the Mekedatu project that will ensure drinking water for Bengaluru and hydroelectricity production with the State’s share of water, but the Centre has not initiated the process. The BJP government deliberately continues to delay it, he said.

He said that development activities have come to a grinding halt under the BJP’s double-engine government and now the double-engine is functioning on a spare engine. And, he cannot say when the spare engine too will come to a halt.

He also accused the government of delaying raising the height of Almatti Dam from the existing 519 metres to 524 metres, which will help store additional Krishna waters allocated by tribunal II.

Listing out the contributions made by the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, he said that the leaders of the BJP and the Congress have made little efforts to bring funds from the Centre for irrigation projects.

Responding to a question about the speculation whether Janata Dal(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda is joining the Congress, Mr. Kumarswamy said that the party has kept its doors open so that anybody can join or leave anytime. The party still exists because of loyal workers, he said.

Exuding the confidence that the party will win at least 20 seats in the upcoming elections to the Kalaburagi City Corporation, Mr. Kumarswamy said that the party will perform well in Kalaburagi and Hubballi-Dharwad.

He also appealed to the people to bring the party to power in the 2023 Assembly elections and thereby, give him an opportunity to ensure the overall development of the State, including Health, Education and Agriculture sectors.

The former Minister Bandeppa Kashempur and Janata Dal(S) State Minority Cell president Naseer Hussain were present.