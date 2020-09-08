Central team visits four flood-hit districts to assess damage

Inter-Ministerial teams visited the flood-hit districts of Kodagu, Belagavi, Hubballi, and Gadag on Tuesday for a spot assessment of the damage caused to crops, houses and other infrastructure in the recent floods that ravaged the districts.
At Kodagu, the team comprising K.V. Prathap, Joint Secretary of Union Home Ministry, and others visited coffee plantations and places ravaged by rain and landslip. It also visited Bhagamandala where the house of the priest Narayanachar once stood. Out of the five who went missing after a landslip hit the area, the bodies of the priest and two others were recovered.
Deputy Commissioner of the Kodagu Annies Kanmani Joy informed the team that heavy rainfall and landslip had affected 115 villages in 11 hoblis of the district. It had claimed three lives, while two others remained missing, besides damaging crop on 41,026 hectares and causing damage to infrastructure to the tune of ₹598.56 crore.
At Belagavi, the team comprising senior scientist from the Directorate of Oil Seeds Development in Hyderabad R. Manohar and others met farmers who complained that they had lost all their crops and that they would find it difficult to invest in cultivating the next crop. Some requested the team to take up long-term measures to stop flooding.
The same team visited Dharwad district and viewed damage to crops and property in places such as Harobelavadi, Alnavar and surrounding places. Another team comprising Superintending Engineer from the Regional Office of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Sadanand Babu and others visited Gadag district.
