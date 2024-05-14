CBSE results: Bengaluru region slides to fourth place from second last year in South

The results of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday saw the performance in Bengaluru region in Class 12 decrease by 1.69 percentage points, while the performance in Class 10 saw a slight increase by 0.08 percentage points compared to last year.

This year the Bengaluru region secured fourth place with 96.95% passing in Class 12 and 99.26% passing in Class 10. Last year it was in second place with 98.64% pass percentage in Class 12 and 99.18% in Class 10.

This year also, Trivandrum region stood first in the list with 99.91% results in Class 12 and 99.75% in Class 10, followed by Vijayawada region and Chennai region. When all India results are considered, this year in Class 12, 87.98% of students passed while 93.6% passed in Class 10.

Bengaluru schools performed well; many schools achieved 100% results and many students secured 99%.

What toppers say

Stuti Almal, a student of National Public School, HSR Layout, secured 99.2% in the Commerce stream in the Class 12 exam. She scored 496/500. Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Almal said, “I was surprised at first, but I’m really exhilarated about my result. I believe consistency is key. Practising and making sure your concepts are clear is the biggest factor in making you score well in the exams. Taking regular breaks, and balancing academics with extracurricular activities is equally important. I am planning to do a Chartered Accountancy course after my graduation,” she said.

Asmita Goswami, a student of Freedom International School, HSR Layout, who scored 495/500 (99%) in Class 12, in the Humanities stream said, “I took up Humanities because I was extremely interested in Psychology. Having scored 100/100 in the subject solidified my resolve to pursue the mental health field and help destigmatise a lot of issues which persist in colleges and schools. I’m especially interested psychological theory and research.”

Saanvi Jain, a student of The Deens Academy, Whitefield, Bengaluru, and the achiever of 100 percentile score in Joint Entrance Examination 2024 (JEE Main), session-2 of paper 1, and M. Monica, a student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Ramamurthy Nagar, have secured 98.8% marks in the Science stream of Class 12. Both have scored 494/500. Monica, preparing for JEE (Advanced), said, “I am interested in pursuing Computer Science Engineering and Artificial Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Science and I want to make a career in these fields. Do not compare your scores and capabilities with others who are doing better than you. Focus on concepts rather than problem-solving. Working on your basics goes a long way.”

“I am preparing for JEE (Advanced). I attempted NEET exam well. Based on the ranks and seat available in the institution, I will decide on joining either an engineering or a medical course,” said Saanvi.

In Class 10, Maya Rajesh, a student of National Public School, Indiranagar, ecured 99.2%. Suchitha M., a student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Davanagere, and Sathkruthi Timmanadoddi Karanam, a student of Sri Chaitany Techno School, Sindhanuru, have secured 494/500 with 98.8%.

Karnataka statistics

In Karnataka, among 20,993 students who appeared for the examination, a total of 20,353 students passed in Class 12. In Class 10, among 83,647 students who appeared for the examination, 83,029 passed.

Girls outperformed boys yet again. Among 9,848 girls who appeared for the examination in Class 12, a total of 9,626 (97.75%) passed. However, among 11,145 boys who appeared for the examination, a total of 10,727 (96.25%) passed. In Class 10, among 38,432 girls who appeared for the exam a total of 38,252 (99.53%) passed. Among 45,215 boys who appeared for the exam, a total of 44,777 (99.03%) passed.