CBSE exam: Ideal Global School registers 100% results for 8th consecutive year

Ideal Global School at Basavakalyan in Bidar district has achieved 100% pass percentage in the CBSE Class X examination for the eighth consecutive year.

Of the 57 students that appeared for the examination, 19 passed with distinction and 30 passed with first class. Only eight students passed with second class.

Adarsh Ashok Jagatap emerged as the topper of the school with 96.4% followed by Shafia Firdosh (96.2%), Samia Masroor Sheik Nisar (95.6%), Syeda Halima Fatima Khurram Ali (95.4%), Basavaprasad Chandrakant Mukta (93%), Sania Begum (92%), and Taqdees M.D. Avalia Pasha (90.02%).

“We are proud that Ideal Global School, an institution run by Al-Furqan Educational Trust, has achieved this result in the examination. Many students performed very well by scoring over 95%. I would like to attribute the success to the hard work of the students, quality of teaching and close guidance from the teachers and parents. I wish all the students a very success in their future academic and professional endeavors,” Mujahid Pasha Qureshi, chairman of Ideal Group of Institutions, said.

Principal J. Joseph, vice-principal Srikant Tobre, staff Rajkumar Rathod, Parameshwar Majid, Tajoddin, Najima Begum, Megharaj, Rahim Javid, Arbaj Salauddin, Satish, and others congratulated the achievers.