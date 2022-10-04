CBI files B report in Paresh Mesta case, declares it accidental death

The Hindu Bureau October 04, 2022 14:19 IST

According to sources, Paresh Mesta’s body did not have any external injuries or assault marks to indicate he was tortured and killed

A flex paying tribute to Paresh Mesta at Thulasi Nagar near Honnavara. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Police security at Honnavara close to where the body of Paresh Mesta was found in Uttara Kannada. file photo | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The CBI has filed B report in Paresh Mesta case terming the death as accident. The CBI, in its closure report, cited post mortem and forensic reports. The B report also cites non-availability of evidence to corroborate with the accusation made in the FIR. According to sources, the body did not have any external injuries or assault marks to indicate he was tortured and killed, as was alleged. The case A view of Shetty Kere in Honnavara where the body of Paresh Mesta was found, in Uttara Kannada district. file photo | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA The victim, 18-year-old Paresh Mesta, who was aligned with right-wing organisations went missing on December 6, 2017 from Honnavar town in Uttara Kannada district, a day after communal clashes broke out. Two days later, Paresh’s body was found floating in a pond near the bus stand. Kamalakar Mesta, father of the victim, alleged in the complaint that his son was tortured and killed. Following this, BJP leaders Anant Kumar Hegde, Shobha Karandlaje and others accused the government of supporting the killers. The incident led to communal clashes in the region and a tense situation prevailed for many days. The CBI has approached the victim’s family with updates of the investigations but the father has refused to sign the report.



