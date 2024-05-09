CBI court sentences former SP in bribery case

The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bengaluru on Wednesday convicted the former Superintendent of Central Excise and Central Tax (GST) in a bribery case and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh.

The CBI had registered a case against Jitendra Kumar Dagur, Honnavar Range, Uttara Kannada on the allegation that he had demanded and accepted ₹ 25,000 from the complainant for waiving off tax and penalty for the financial year 2015-2016. The accused was allegedly caught red handed while accepting the bribe. Following the investigation, the CBI officials filed a chargesheet in August 2021. The Court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced him

Lokayukta caught PDO in bribery case

Meanwhile, Lokayukta officials on Tuesday trapped the Panchayath Development Officer of Aralumallige gram panchayat, Doddaballapura taluk allegedly red handed while accepting bribe for an official favour.

The accused Niranjan M.G. allegedly demanded and accepted ₹3.5 lakh from a man to renew license to a restaurant.