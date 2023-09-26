HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Cauvery dispute: BJP to stage a dharna in front of Gandhi statue today

September 26, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The principal Opposition BJP will stage a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Vidhana Soudha premises on Wednesday against the alleged complete failure of the Congress government in the State with respect to handling of the Cauvery dispute. 

BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa will lead the protest that will be attended among others by party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol. 

Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa expressed concern over the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s fresh recommendation that Karnataka should release water at the rate of 3,000 cusecs a day to Tamil Nadu from September 28 to October 15. 

“The order is a death knell to the State, and release of water to Tamil Nadu will hurt the State’s self-respect. The current situation is due to the negligence of State government in Cauvery water issue. The government has lost trust of people, especially of farmers, by already releasing water amidst the drought situation. It is not right to test the patience of people,” Mr. Yediyurappa said on the social media platform X. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / water / environmental politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / political parties / state politics / Tamil Nadu / drought

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.