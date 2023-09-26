Cauvery dispute: BJP to stage a dharna in front of Gandhi statue today

September 26, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

The principal Opposition BJP will stage a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Vidhana Soudha premises on Wednesday against the alleged complete failure of the Congress government in the State with respect to handling of the Cauvery dispute.

BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa will lead the protest that will be attended among others by party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol.

Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa expressed concern over the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s fresh recommendation that Karnataka should release water at the rate of 3,000 cusecs a day to Tamil Nadu from September 28 to October 15.

“The order is a death knell to the State, and release of water to Tamil Nadu will hurt the State’s self-respect. The current situation is due to the negligence of State government in Cauvery water issue. The government has lost trust of people, especially of farmers, by already releasing water amidst the drought situation. It is not right to test the patience of people,” Mr. Yediyurappa said on the social media platform X.