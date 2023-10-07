HamberMenu
Case registered against Siddalingaswamy of Andola for derogatory statements

October 07, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The Shahapur police on Thursday registered a case against Siddalingaswamy of Andola in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi for allegedly making derogatory statements with an intention to create enmity between communities.

The FIR, which was registered under sections 295(A) and 153 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), said that the accused addressed the gathering during Ganesh idol immersion procession at Shahapur city on October 4, with derogatory statements by harming the sentiments of the communities. It also said that after going through the video clippings of the speech of the accused, the Police Inspector of Shahapur town Sahebgowda M. Patil lodged the complaint suo moto and the Police Sub Inspector attached to Shahapur Shamsundar police station is conducting the investigation.

The Ganesh idol was installed by Hindu Maha Ganapathi Committee of Shahapur. 

