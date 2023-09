September 28, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Canara Bank has said that it raised ₹5,000 crore in Long Term Infrastructure Bond, Series I Bonds during the current fiscal.

Canara Bank in its maiden issuance of Long Term Infrastructure Bonds has raised ₹ 5,000 crore, at a coupon rate of 7.54% per annum, it said in a statement.

The issue received overwhelming response from investors, with bids for more than ₹14,180 crore against a base issue size of ₹1,000 crore and green shoe option of ₹4,000 crore, the bank said.