Campaigning going on in full swing for Lok Sabha elections in three constituencies

May 02, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Campaigning for the elections to Dharwad, Haveri and Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituencies is going on in full swing with both the national parties, the BJP and the Congress, organising rallies, door-to-door visits, street meetings, community conventions and their leaders addressing press conferences.

Another national party, SUCI (C), too is carrying out its election campaigning in its own way.

While BJP candidate in Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency Pralhad Joshi is going around the constituency holding meetings at different places, campaigning for his opponent Congress’ Vinod Asuti is being led by Labour Minister Santosh Lad.

On Thursday, the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni joined campaigning at Kittur in the neighbouring Belagavi district. As Mr. Kulkarni is not permitted to enter Dharwad district, a convention of party workers and leaders of Uppina Betageri Block was held at Kittur to facilitate his participation.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kulkarni claimed that while the guarantees of Siddaramaiah-led Congress government are real, those promised by Prime minister Narendra Modi are bogus.

Meanwhile, the former BJP leader and municipal councillor Shivanand Muttannavar joined the Congress at the convention in Kittur. He accused Mr. Joshi of practising divide and rule policy and differentiating between people based on their caste and community.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi, MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy said that the Congress has no concern for the safety of the country. He said that the Congress has diverted funds meant for Dalits. He said that Siddaramaiah and his team have no moral right to speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Congress has indulged in large-scale corruption.

BJP State vice-president N. Mahesh said that desperation has forced the Congress leaders to speak against Mr. Modi in singular terms. He said that the BJP will hold youth convention at KCG Ground in Dharwad on Friday where the former IPS officer and BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai will address youths.

In Haveri, intensifying his campaign, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the controversial statement of Congress MLA Raju Kage on Modi and said that the Congress leaders have stooped to the level of wishing for Mr. Modi’s death out of desperation.

In Gadag district, Law Minister H.K. Patil campaigned at different places on behalf of party candidate Anand Gaddadevramath and listed out the welfare programmes of the State government. He said that the Congress always thought about the lives of the people, while the BJP played with people’s emotion.

In Haveri, member of SUCI(C) State Secretariat Ramanjanappa Aldalli canvassed for party candidate Gangadhar Badiger at different places, including the cattle market, using a small campaign vehicle especially designed for the purpose.

Similarly, in Mundgod taluk of Uttara Kannada, campaign meetings were held for party SUCI(C) candidate Ganapathi Hegde.