Cabinet rejig will not cause heartburn: KSE

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has ruled out the possibility of rejig of the State Cabinet causing any dissent or discontent in the BJP.
“All the BJP leaders know that it is because of the resignation tendered by the rebel MLAs to their posts that we could form the government. The sacrifice of the rebel MLAs to bring a stable government to power in Karnataka should be honoured by offering them Ministerial positions,” he told presspersons here on Saturday.
He said to accord ministerial positions to rebel MLAs who won the byelection, any of the present Ministers including him may be dropped from the Cabinet. Such a move would not create any heart-burn or discontent. Replying to a query he said that congenial treatment would be extended for the newcomers in the BJP.
