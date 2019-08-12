Karnataka Cabinet expansion put off by a few days

Hopes of an immediate Cabinet expansion seems to have been buried for now going by the response Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa got from the party high command.

“I will be going to New Delhi to discuss the flood situation and seek financial assistance from the Centre on August 16. Cabinet expansion will also be discussed then. Our priority is relief and rehabilitation of flood victims. Senior leaders of the party have told me that Cabinet expansion can be discussed after August 15,” Mr. Yediyurappa told media persons at Sambra airport, in Belagavi on Sunday.

Meeting with Shah

This is after his meeting with BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was touring the State to overview the flood situation. He had recently said a decision on the Cabinet expansion would be taken on Sunday, when Mr. Shah would be present here.

Sources in the party said the Chief Minister was keen on expanding the Cabinet with 8 to 10 Ministers to handle key portfolios such as Revenue, Water Resources, Home, and those related to flood relief on Wednesday, and later expand the Cabinet further.

The deferment comes on a day when Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah called for an immediate expansion of the Cabinet.

Advice for CM

While stating that politicking during the floods was not appropriate, Mr. Siddaramaiah had a word of advice for the Chief Minister. “Mr. Yediyurappa cannot tackle the current crisis through a solo act, nor he is able to. He should immediately expand his Cabinet and 20 Ministers should be appointed as district in-charge Ministers for the flood-affected districts. This will hasten flood-related welfare programmes. The welfare works are not going on in an expected manner as there are no district in-charge Ministers,” he said.