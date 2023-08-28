HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cab driver stabs PU student at college campus in Ramanagara for refusing his proposal

August 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A PU student was allegedly stabbed by a cab driver at the college campus in Ramanagara town for declining his proposal on Monday morning.

According to the police, the victim, studying in II PU at a women’s college, was walking into the campus with her friends when the accused, waiting in the car, confronted her. Before she could realise it, the accused D.N. Chethan attacked her with a knife. The victim sustained two cut injuries on her shoulder and neck, and collapsed, profusely bleeding. The accused dragged her into the car and sped away.

The other students, shocked initially, later tried to stop the fleeing accused by pelting stones, but in vain. They later informed the police, who swung into action and rushed to a private hospital where the accused had taken the victim.

The police arrested Chethan and took him into custody for questioning. Senior police officials visited the hospital where the victim is in ICU and is said to be critical .

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder, abduction and invoked sections under POCSO Act as the victim is said to be underaged .

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.