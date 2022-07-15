CA curriculum to be overhauled

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) would be revising the entire curriculum of Chartered Accountancy (CA) in tune with the rapid changes in various fields, including information technology.

Inaugurating the 35th annual conference of Hubballi Branch of SIRC (Southern India Regional Council) of ICAI through virtual mode on Friday, vice-president of ICAI Aniket Sunil Talati said that ICAI had plans to train the chartered accountants in the field of forensic auditing and sustainable development activities in future and so the curriculum would be overhauled completely.

He said already the proposed scheme had been sent to the Union government for approval and after approval the Board of Studies would take steps for implementing the new syllabus.

World Congress

Mr. Talati said that the 21st World Congress of Accountants to be hosted by ICAI from November 18 to 21, 2022 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and it would be held in hybrid mode for the first time.

He said that as it was being held in hybrid mode, there would be physical participation from 6,000 delegates and virtual participation from 10,000 delegates from across the world.

Central Council Member of ICAI Muppala Shridhar from Hyderabad briefed about the new Peer Review process to be introduced in the audit work conducted by the Chartered Accountants. Another central council member Cotha S. Srinivas spoke on the code of conduct and New Accounting Standards scheduled to be implemented shortly.

Vice-Chairman of SIRC Chennai Panna Raj S. stressed on the importance of physical learning in chartered accountancy and said that physical learning was more beneficial and effective than virtual learning .

Chairman of Hubballi branch of SIRC of ICAI, Amit Babaji welcomed the gathering, while Chairman of the conference committee Sheshagiri Kulkarni briefed about the theme of the Conference. Other office bearers Sanjeevkumar Hadimani, Kartik B. Shetty and others were present. Experts from various fields participated as resource persons in the various technical sessions held subsequently.