By-pass bridge across Tunga River inaugurated in Shivamogga

December 18, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The bridge constructed across the Tunga River, by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on National Highway 169, in Shivamogga city was inaugurated on Sunday.

Member of Lok Sabha B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa and others were present to mark the occasion. The new bridge has been constructed by spending ₹20.16 crores to ease the traffic flow on the by-pass.

Mr. Raghavendra expressed happiness over the completion of the project. “Earlier, the contractors took a long time to complete construction work. While one party laid the foundation stone for the work, by the time it was completed, another party would have come to power. However, the contractor for this did not delay,” he said.

Mr. Channabasappa said the bridge was necessary to ensure the easy flow of vehicles on the by-pass. “Because of the efforts of Raghavendra and Channabasappa, the project has been completed,” he said.

BJP district president T.D. Megharaj and others were present on the occasion.

