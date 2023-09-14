HamberMenu
BWSSB writes to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam to prioritise drinking water needs of Bengaluru

This comes in the backdrop of a looming threat of drinking water shortage in the city, as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are locked in a pitched battle to share Cauvery river water.

September 14, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Presently, Bengaluru draws 1450 MLD water every day from Shiva reservoir at Malavalli for its drinking water needs.

Amidst a poor monsoon and lack of water in the Cauvery river basin that supplies drinking water to the city, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has written to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam asking it to “on a priority basis reserve” adequate drinking water for the city from Kabini and Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoirs for Bengaluru. 

This comes in the backdrop of a looming threat of drinking water shortage in the city, as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are locked in a pitched battle to share Cauvery river water. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said while the water needs of the Cauvery basin till next year were forecast at 106 tmcft, including 33 tmcft of water for drinking water needs, the Cauvery river basin only had 53 tmcft of water. 

Presently, Bengaluru draws 1450 MLD water every day from Shiva reservoir at Malavalli for its drinking water needs, which will increase by another 700 MLD from January 2024 once the Cauvery V Stage is inaugurated and water supply begins for 110 villages. 

“In the backdrop of rain deficit in the Cauvery catchment area this year, there may be drinking water shortage. However, to ensure adequate drinking water supply to Bengaluru, with a population of 12.8 million, BWSSB needs 1.6 tmcft of water every month till December 2023. Further, as an additional 10 tmcft of water is allotted to the city to provide water to 110 villages under Cauvery V Stage, the Board needs 2.42 tmcft of water from January 2024,” said N. Jayaram, Chairman, BWSSB in a letter to Managing Director, Kaveri Neeravari Nigam Ltd. 

“Till it rains sufficiently in the Cauvery catchment area, we request you to earmark and on a priority reserve adequate water for the city from Kabini and KRS reservoirs,” Mr. Jayaram said in the letter. 

