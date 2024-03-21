March 21, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) aims to make Bengaluru, ‘water self-sufficient’ by July 1 , 2024 said V. Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of the Board.

“We have launched an initiative focused on three key schemes: water conservation, utilization of treated water, and rainwater recharge to address the water challenge in the city,” said Mr. Manohar at a press meet held at his office on Thursday.

“Our objective is to achieve water self-sufficiency in Bangalore by July 1, 2024, and attain water surplus status by July 2026. A comprehensive campaign will be launched to raise public awareness about water conservation and its benefits,” Mr. Manohar said.

Water conservation key priority

“The primary emphasis is on promoting the judicious use of clean water sourced from the Cauvery river and borewells. We have urged people to avoid wasteful practices such as using potable water for non-essential purposes like washing vehicles. The board has issued several directives in this connection, advocating for the use of aerators and flow restrictors, and encouraging minimal water consumption,” he said.

The BWSSB has also directed bulk users to gradually reduce their water consumption by 20% to mitigate the impact of groundwater depletion.

Use treated water

“Additionally, we are providing treated water at subsidised rates for various non-drinking purposes. Even high-profile events like the IPL cricket tournament are using treated water. Currently, 49 institutions are utilising treated water. With 1300 MLD of treated water available, industries and commercial entities are urged to utilise it for their non-potable needs,” Mr Manohar said.

Groundwater replenishment

Considering that 40% of the city’s water demand relies on borewells, BWSSB is actively replenishing more than 14 lakes with 1300 MLD of water, Mr. Manohar said, adding the city’s focus is also on lake restoration.

The Board said they were also prioritising rainwater recharge through dormant borewells across the city. “It will soon be mandatory to construct two recharge percolation pits for every new tube drilled, as a measure to ensure groundwater replenishment matches consumption,” Mr. Manohar said.

While guidelines have been issued to deter water misuse, reports indicate some individuals and organisations have continued wasteful practices. “In response, we will commence a penalty campaign next week to reinforce understanding and compliance,” he said.