Businessman untraced even after three years

The owner of a fleet of city buses in Mangaluru went missing three years ago from the same spot where Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha has been reported to have gone missing, but he is still to be traced.

Narayan Alva, the owner of a fleet of Ganesh Prasad Travels buses operating on Route 27 in the city, went missing after stopping his car near Nethravati bridge at Jeppinamogaru on NH 66 on August 10, 2016.

His eldest son Dilraj Alva told The Hindu that they searched for his father for more than 15 days. “Unlike the help being provided by the State government now, we had to carry out the search operation on our own. We took help of our friends to search in Manjeshwar in Kerala too,” he said.