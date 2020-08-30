BSY says Koppal will have country’s first toy-manufacturing cluster

He was responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for manufacturing toys locally, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa showcased Karnataka’s efforts to set up a toy-manufacturing cluster at Koppal, already known for its Kinhal toys.

“In line with PM’s vision of vocal for local and boosting toy manufacturing, Koppal will have India’s first toy-manufacturing cluster. With the ecosystem to support the toy cluster in place, this 400-acre SEZ will have top-class infrastructure and generate 40,000 jobs in 5 years,” he tweeted.

Responding to Mr. Yediyurappa’s tweet, Mr. Modi tweeted: “Happy to see the states responding enthusiastically to the clarion call of making India a toy production hub.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took to Twitter to praise Karnataka’s efforts.

“Good step forward in support of #VocalforLocal. Indian artisans have skills and are sensitive to eco -friendly use of materials. A welcome initiative.”

Meanwhile, RSS national organising secretary B.L. Santhosh also tweeted: “Big step in the direction of #AatmaNirbharBharat. Toy manufacturing cluster is announced by @BSYBJP. Along with Morbi and Gujarat, Koppal will also make a mark on global map. Well done Sir”.