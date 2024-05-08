BSY case: Women’s panel seeks action taken report

The Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) has written to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) seeking an action taken report in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case registered against BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary, talking to The Hindu, said: “As the case pertains to a minor girl, we have now written to KSCPCR asking them to submit an action taken report to us within 15 days.”

The commission on its own could not proceed in this connection, which was why KSCPCR had been asked to find out what action had been taken in the case. The complaint copy had also been forwarded to KSCPCR, she added.

Chairperson, KSCPCR, K. Naganna Gowda said he was yet to receive the letter from KSCW. However, when the commission learnt about the case from the media, he had sought details on the action taken, he said and added that the police at the Sadashivanagar station in Bengaluru where the case had been registered, had handed over the FIR copy and informed them that the case had been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Mr. Gowda said the CID had about three months time to file a final report or a chargesheet in 60 days.