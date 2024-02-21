GIFT a SubscriptionGift
B.S. Patil to deliver CUK convocation address

February 21, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Justice B.S. Patil, Lokayukta of Karnataka, to deliver CUK convocation address

The Seventh Convocation of Central University of Karnataka (CUK), Kalaburagi, will be held on Friday on the university campus at Kadaganchi on the outskirts of the city.

Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil will deliver the convocation address; and Vijay Keshav Gokhale, Chancellor of Central University of Karnataka will preside over the convocation ceremony.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Battu Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor of CUK said that 42 students will be honoured with gold medals.

The university will confer M.A. Pathan Gold Medal for one student- Bavikadi Divyagana from Technology in Information and Communication Technology department.

Prof. Satyanarayana said that around 696 students, including 296 students from Post-graduate programmes and 347 students of Under-graduate programmes; four M Phil degrees and 49 research scholars will be receiving convocation certificates. About 583 students have applied online for the Convocation, of which 448 students will receive in person and 135 in absentia.

