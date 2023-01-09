Breakthrough in T. Narsipur burglary case, one arrested

January 09, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The police have arrested one person in connection with the burglary in the house of a businessman in T Narsipur town.

Different types of gold ornaments weighing 3.25 kg, 12 kg of silver bullion, and ₹30 lakh in cash was stolen from the digital locker of Srinivas, the owner of Srinidhi Distributors, on August 21, 2022.

Based on a complaint filed by Mr Srinivas, a team of T Narsipur police comprising Sub-Inspector of Police Mahesh Kumar visited various places in Andhra Pradesh including Hindupur, Battalapalli, Penukonda, Puttaparthi, Parigi, Dharmavaram and Anantapur, besides Hyderabad in Telangana gathering information about the accused before arresting one person, said Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar while addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday.

During interrogation, the arrested person confessed to have committed the burglary in T Narsipur town along with another accused, who is now in Hassan jail, besides two others, who are absconding.

The police have also managed to recover gold ornaments weighing a total of 791.5 grams and silver weighing 499.26 grams.

The gang of burglars has committed similar crimes in Gadag, Bailahongal, and Nippani, besides two cases in T Narsipur town.