Braveheart Aditya felicitated

Kshamata Samsthe, promoted by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, felicitated braveheart Aditya Mallikarjun Shivalli, a college student, who saved three lives at the kite festival here recently.

On behalf of the organisation, trustee Govind Joshi felicitated Aditya and said that Mr. Joshi had conveyed to him that Aditya’s name would be recommended for the bravery award.

The incident occurred when Aditya, a 2nd PU student at Chinmaya college, Hubballi, had gone to Muregar falls in Uttar Kannada district, for Sankranti with family. When he noticed Indudhar Muttalli, 40, and Akshar Muttalli, 5, accidentally slip into the water and start to drown, he immediately rescued them. After few minutes, another person Basappa Kodbal (Ballari) was in the same situation and as people raised an alarm, Aditya again swam to the rescue, eyewitnesses said. The college has also lauded his actions.