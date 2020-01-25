Braveheart Aditya felicitated

Kshamata Samsthe, promoted by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, felicitated braveheart Aditya Mallikarjun Shivalli, a college student, who saved three lives at the kite festival here recently.
On behalf of the organisation, trustee Govind Joshi felicitated Aditya and said that Mr. Joshi had conveyed to him that Aditya’s name would be recommended for the bravery award.
The incident occurred when Aditya, a 2nd PU student at Chinmaya college, Hubballi, had gone to Muregar falls in Uttar Kannada district, for Sankranti with family. When he noticed Indudhar Muttalli, 40, and Akshar Muttalli, 5, accidentally slip into the water and start to drown, he immediately rescued them. After few minutes, another person Basappa Kodbal (Ballari) was in the same situation and as people raised an alarm, Aditya again swam to the rescue, eyewitnesses said. The college has also lauded his actions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.