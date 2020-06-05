Karnataka

Boy in quarantine dies

A 14-year-old boy, who returned from Mumbai along with parents on May 16 and was in institutional quarantine in Deodurga, died due to health issues related to abdomen pain.

He developed pain on Thursday early morning. He was shifted to RIMS hospital immediately. But, doctors declared him brought dead, Santosh K. Assistant Commissioner of Raichur, told The Hindu.

According to parents, the boy was suffering from heart-related problems, the AC said adding that body was cremated as per the norms of COVID-19.

