Karnataka

Book on COVID-19 released

With the intention to prepare society to live with COVID-19, dentist and District Home Guard Commandant Murali Mohan Choontharu brought out a handbook on COVID-19 ‘Sankalpa-2020’, which was released on Saturday.

“COVID-19 is here to stay. We need to live with it by exercising necessary precautions and improving our lifestyle, immunity,” he said at the book release in Mangaluru Press Club.

The book gives information on social distancing, wearing of masks and ways of improving immunity. It also gives information about thermal scanning, quarantine, use of the hyroxychloroquine, plasma therapy, herd immunity, and use of ventilators.

While explaining about symptoms, there are separate chapters on precautions to be exercised by children, those with asthma and diabetes. There are chapters on dispelling myths and about the need for society not to distance those who have recovered.

“Free copies are being given to all Primary Health Centres and government schools in the district,” Dr. Choontharu said.

The book was released by Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, former MLC Ganesh Karnik, and former President of Indian Medical Association, Mangaluru chapter, G. K. Bhat Sankabittilu.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 7:31:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/book-on-covid-19-released/article31767734.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY