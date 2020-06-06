Book on COVID-19 released

With the intention to prepare society to live with COVID-19, dentist and District Home Guard Commandant Murali Mohan Choontharu brought out a handbook on COVID-19 ‘Sankalpa-2020’, which was released on Saturday.

“COVID-19 is here to stay. We need to live with it by exercising necessary precautions and improving our lifestyle, immunity,” he said at the book release in Mangaluru Press Club.

The book gives information on social distancing, wearing of masks and ways of improving immunity. It also gives information about thermal scanning, quarantine, use of the hyroxychloroquine, plasma therapy, herd immunity, and use of ventilators.

While explaining about symptoms, there are separate chapters on precautions to be exercised by children, those with asthma and diabetes. There are chapters on dispelling myths and about the need for society not to distance those who have recovered.

“Free copies are being given to all Primary Health Centres and government schools in the district,” Dr. Choontharu said.

The book was released by Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, former MLC Ganesh Karnik, and former President of Indian Medical Association, Mangaluru chapter, G. K. Bhat Sankabittilu.