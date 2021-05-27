Bommai is protecting Ramesh Jarkiholi, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he was protecting BJP MLA and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in the alleged sex-for-job scandal.

The Congress leader demanded the arrest of Mr. Jarkiholi and a court-monitored probe into the case to look into the role of others, including Ministers and police officers. “I demand that this probe be conducted under the supervision of the High Court. The accused must be arrested immediately in accordance with the provisions of the law,” the former Chief Minister said at a press conference at the party office after paying floral tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

Mr. Jarkiholi had resigned as Minister on March 3 soon after an activist alleged that he had sexually exploited a woman promising to provide her a job. Mr. Jarkiholi helped the formation of the BJP government, and this made Mr. Bommai give him protection, the Congress leader alleged. Noting that the Special Investigation Team looking into the case has not been effective, he said a court-monitored probe should take place. “Three months after the incident, there has been no progress in the probe,” the Congress leader said.