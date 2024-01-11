Bommai condemns moral policing in Hangal, questions Siddaramaiah’s silence over incident

January 11, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has strongly condemned the attack on a man and a woman in Hangal of Haveri district.

Mr. Bommai, who has been elected from Shiggaon, a constituency in the neighbourhood of Hangal, sought the arrest of all the accused.

He said that he has information that the woman suffered sexual assault.

“The assault on a couple in a lodge in Hangal of Haveri district by some culprits in the name of moral policing is highly condemnable. The police must arrest all those who are involved in this moral policing and punish them for their illegal act. After manhandling the woman, the culprits took her to a secluded place and reportedly assaulted her sexually. This incident of moral policing by the culprits has given rise to a feeling whether the State government exists or not,” he said on X.

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being silent as the accused are from a minority community. He sought clarification from the Chief Minister.

“Why Siddaramaiah, who talks a lot about moral policing, is silent on this particular incident. Is it because the culprits belong to the minority community? @siddaramaiah, clarify your stand on this incident,” Mr. Bommai asked.